Teenage girl sexually abused for 2 years

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted for the past two years by five men, four of whom have been arrested, police said here on Monday. Those nabbed in connection with the case have been identified as Devasia, Reji, Joby and Nagappan.

Another person, Benny, is absconding, they said. The matter came to light when the traumatized girl was taken for counseling by her relatives.

Cases have been registered under the protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

