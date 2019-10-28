Increase revenue generation, Goa CM tells 86 departments

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a review meeting of 86 state departments and asked them to work towards increasing revenue generation. He also asked these departments to clear pending utilization certificates (UC) as failure to submit them in time has resulted in the non-release of Central funds to Goa.

"I have asked departments to submit detailed proposals for revenue generation. Departments have been asked to clear pending UCs as well," he said after the meeting. The opposition Congress had recently claimed Goa was facing a "financial emergency" with a debt of Rs 20,400 crore.

