Javadekar celebrates Diwali with sanitation workers in Pune

  • Pune
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:19 IST
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar celebrated Diwali with sanitation workers here on Monday and praised them for their work. The BJP leader said during Diwali celebrations near his home in Kothrud here, sanitation workers gave some suggestions related to their profession which he promised to discuss with senior government officials.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Javadekar said, "Every year I invite sanitation workers for Diwali celebrations as they work hard to make our life easier. "I think it is important to have a dialogue with them.

Therefore, I invited them near my house in Pune. I had a discussion with all of them." The minister said these workers realize the significance of education and cleanliness. "They understand the importance of education and sanitation. They have given me some suggestions about sanitation. I will share these suggestions to senior officials," he said..

