International Development News
Development News Edition

Rao says 'Maha Sudarsana Yagam' would be performed at Yadadri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:44 IST
Rao says 'Maha Sudarsana Yagam' would be performed at Yadadri
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said a Maha Sudarsana Yagam would be performed, possibly in February next year, at the temple town of Yadadri. He was speaking at an event at the ashram of Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana RamanujaJeeyar Swamijihere.

Rao's government has taken up the renovation of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, which is about 60 km from Hyderabad, on a grand scale. "Yadadri temple, main temple construction is nearing completion. A lot more development needs to take place and it will happen.

Devotees are feeling slight inconvenience in the Balalayam (small temple). Swamiji told me that (works on) the main temple be started. Probably, it will happen in February," Rao said. Maha Sudarsana Yagam with 1008 kundas (pots) will be performed on the occasion, he said.

"Swamiji said yes when (I) requested that (religious gurus) from Vaishnava Peethams across the world be called. He blessed that. So, the event would (take place) in a wonderful manner," he said.

Rao said priests from the famous temple at Srirangam and chief priest of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati praised Chinna Jeeyar Swamy when he told them, during his visits, about the yagam to be held under the guidance of the latter. Recalling an event attended by him in the past, he said he had affirmed then that Hindu theology faced no threat in view of the strength of its devotional traditions when some spiritual gurus expressed concern that religious traditions have come under attack.

A release from the CM's office had said in July last that Central government leaders, Chief Ministers of all states, besides religious gurus from Badrinath, Tirupati and Srirangam would be invited for the yagam. The 'yagam' would be performed by about 3,000 'rithviks' (vedic pundits), assisted by another 3,000 people, it had said.

Rao had performed 'Yagams' on various occasions in the past. Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji said Rao set a new trend for politicians as political leaders generally shied away from talking about God (at public fora) and to take up religious events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-"Global ring" involved in smuggling 39 found dead in UK truck, court told

A court heard on Monday that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.The discovery of the bodies last week...

U.S.-led anti-IS coalition ministers to meet in Washington on Nov. 14 - official

A group of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State will convene in Washington on November 14, a senior State Department official said on Monday, and discuss the next step in the wake of the killing of the groups...

4 held for killing teenager over petty issue in Delhi's Nangloi

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over a petty issue in Outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday. Sajid 20, Dilshad 22, Shahrukh 20 and Farman 24, all residents of Nangloi, were nabbed from Camp Num...

UK train firm searches for missing rare violin

London, Oct 28 AFP A British railway company said on Monday it was helping a renowned violinist track down a 310-year-old violin he accidentally left on a train. Southeastern, which runs commuter services to London, is working with police t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019