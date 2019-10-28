Rao says 'Maha Sudarsana Yagam' would be performed at Yadadri

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said a Maha Sudarsana Yagam would be performed, possibly in February next year, at the temple town of Yadadri. He was speaking at an event at the ashram of Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana RamanujaJeeyar Swamijihere.

Rao's government has taken up the renovation of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, which is about 60 km from Hyderabad, on a grand scale. "Yadadri temple, main temple construction is nearing completion. A lot more development needs to take place and it will happen.

Devotees are feeling slight inconvenience in the Balalayam (small temple). Swamiji told me that (works on) the main temple be started. Probably, it will happen in February," Rao said. Maha Sudarsana Yagam with 1008 kundas (pots) will be performed on the occasion, he said.

"Swamiji said yes when (I) requested that (religious gurus) from Vaishnava Peethams across the world be called. He blessed that. So, the event would (take place) in a wonderful manner," he said.

Rao said priests from the famous temple at Srirangam and chief priest of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati praised Chinna Jeeyar Swamy when he told them, during his visits, about the yagam to be held under the guidance of the latter. Recalling an event attended by him in the past, he said he had affirmed then that Hindu theology faced no threat in view of the strength of its devotional traditions when some spiritual gurus expressed concern that religious traditions have come under attack.

A release from the CM's office had said in July last that Central government leaders, Chief Ministers of all states, besides religious gurus from Badrinath, Tirupati and Srirangam would be invited for the yagam. The 'yagam' would be performed by about 3,000 'rithviks' (vedic pundits), assisted by another 3,000 people, it had said.

Rao had performed 'Yagams' on various occasions in the past. Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji said Rao set a new trend for politicians as political leaders generally shied away from talking about God (at public fora) and to take up religious events.

