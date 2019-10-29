Delegation of EU MPs in Kashmir to assess ground situation

A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories. During the two-day visit, the EU MPs are expected to be briefed by government officials on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The team is also likely to meet a cross-section of people. The team originally comprised 27 parliamentarians, mostly from the extreme right or right-wing parties, but four did not travel to Kashmir and have reportedly returned to their respective countries, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)