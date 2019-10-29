Man dies in police custody, kin demands probe

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died after allegedly consuming poison in police custody here, police said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla (50) and his sons were detained by the police on Monday night in connection with the loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area, ASP Dayaram said.

Shukla allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, he said. However, family members of Shukla alleged that he was tortured by the police and killed in custody.

A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)