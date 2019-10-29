International Development News
Development News Edition

Five cops suspended over custodial death of 26-yr-old man

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:41 IST
Five cops suspended over custodial death of 26-yr-old man
Image Credit:

Five policemen were on Tuesday suspended in connection with the custodial death of a 26- year-old man in Mumbai, an official said. Vijay Singh, a resident of the Sion area who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case on Sunday.

The victim's family has alleged that he was beaten to death in police custody. A police inspector, a sub-inspector and three constables of Wadala TT police station have been suspended after an inquiry into the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Singh's family members and locals protested outside the Wadala Truck Terminus police station and sought a meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The protesters, holding placards and banners, demanded an FIR against the duty officer and other police personnel who allegedly assaulted Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Anybody can come up with the idea: Ayushmann on 'Bala' and 'Ujda Chaman' similarities

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is not worried with the plot similarities between his film Bala and Ujda Chaman, both stories of men dealing with premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala stars Ayushmann as a young bald man while U...

Maha power tussle:Sena hits back with CM's 'role-sharing' clip

On a day Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the BJP ever promised to share the chief ministers post with the ally Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party came up with an old video of the CM in which he purportedly talked ...

Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Washington, Oct 29 AP A military officer at the National Security Council twice raised concerns over the Trump administrations push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, according to testimony the official is prepared to deli...

Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by Japanese architecture

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday unveiled a custom-built 188 million gymnastics venue inspired by Japanese architecture that uses wood brought from around the country. The futuristic-looking Ariake Gymnastics Centre in centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019