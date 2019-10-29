Drug peddler held in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with three kg of poppy on the outskirts of Jammu on Tuesday, officials said. A police team was patrolling in Tikri Morh of Birpur when it intercepted a person who tried to flee on seeing the policemen, they said.

Acting swiftly, the policemen apprehended him and recovered three kg of poppy from him, the officials added. The accused has been identified as Mohd Kramat and a case has been registered against him at the Bari Brahmana police station.

