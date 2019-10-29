International Development News
Man dies in police custody in UP, kin say he was tortured

  PTI
  • |
  Amethi
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-10-2019 20:18 IST
Man dies in police custody in UP, kin say he was tortured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla (50) and his sons were detained by the police on Monday night in connection with the loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Dayaram said.

Shukla allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Sultanpur, where he died during treatment, he said. However, family members of Shukla alleged that he was tortured by the police and killed in custody.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Sultanpur, Himanshu Kumar, a case was registered at Kotwali police station against unknown police personnel under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (punishment for murder). The Amethi ASP, however, rubbished as "baseless" the allegations of torturing Shukla and giving him poison.

"When police had gone to question the accused person in the case pertaining to the loot of Rs 26 lakh, he went inside his house and consumed poison," he said. A probe is underway in the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "The allegations of the family members of Satya Prakash Shukla that he was administered third-degree torture should be probed in an impartial manner. Otherwise, the remaining trust of the people in the BJP government will also vanish."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

