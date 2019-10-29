Man kills alcoholic son after quarrel

Unable to bear with his alcoholic and unemployed son's constant demand for money, a 50-year-old man allegedly hacked him to death in Odisha's Ganjam district, the police said on Tuesday. The father was arrested from Kerikerijhola village under Sheragada police station limit on the charge of the killing that occurred on Monday night.

Inspector in-charge of Sheragada police station Ramesh Chandra Pradhan said 25-year-old Pintu Gouda used to come home drunk and create nuisance in the house. Gouda, who was married, also regularly demanded money from his father. He had attacked his father for refusing to give him around two months ago, Pradhan said.

On Monday night, Gouda demanded Rs 10,000 from his father who told him to quit liquor first. That led to an argument and he was hacked to death. The police registered a murder case against the accused..

