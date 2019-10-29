Following are the top stories at 9.30pm

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. By Zishan Haider

Clashes, shutdown as EU MPs reach Kashmir to assess ground situation Srinagar: A delegation of 23 EU MPs, on a two-day visit to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here on Tuesday to a complete shutdown and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Valley. By Sumir Kaul

Justice Bobde appointed next CJI; to take oath on November 18 New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, the Law Ministry said. Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

MDS12 TN-CHILD-LD ALL BOREWELL 80-hour operation to pull child out of borewell ends in tragedy, rescuers pull out body

Tiruchirappalli (TN): Rescuers pulled out the decomposed and mangled body of a 2-year-old boy early Tuesday from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in a Tamil Nadu village.

BOM26 MH-BJP-LD FORMULA Shah, Uddhav will finalise power sharing formula in Maha:Patil

Mumbai: Amid bickering between his party and the Shiv Sena over sharing of power in the next Maharashtra government, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said party chief Amit Shah and his Sena counterpart Uddhav Thackeray will finalise the contours of the "50:50 formula".

DEL43 AVI-2NDLD DGCA-GOAIR Replace PW engines of 13 A30Neo aircraft within 15 days: DGCA to GoAir

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked GoAir to replace 13 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines, which have been used for over 3,000 hours, within the next 15 days or face grounding of the airplanes, an official said.

BOM17 MH-PMC-LD DEPOSITORS PMC depositors protest outside RBI office seeking payback

Mumbai: Harried depositors of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank continued with their protests by agitating outside an office of the Reserve Bank here on Tuesday, to demand a payback of their stuck money.

DEL68 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Smoky haze shrouds Delhi-NCR as air quality plunges to 'severe'

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The skies over the national capital were a smoky grey on Tuesday as the sun struggled to shine through the haze with the air quality deteriorating and slipping into the "severe" category in the city and the adjoining areas.

FGN52 PM-LD JORDAN PM Modi meets Jordanian King Abdullah II, discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Abdullah II of Jordan here on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed a range of issues to strengthen the bilateral ties by enhancing cooperation in several areas, including trade and investment and counter-terrorism.

FGN49 PAK-SHARIF-LD COURT Pak court suspends Sharif's sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds in graft case

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in a corruption case, paving way for his release on bail as his condition deteriorated after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count.

FGN33 CHINA-DALAI LAMA China says its approval is 'must' for choosing Dalai Lama’s successor

Beijing: China on Tuesday said its approval is must for choosing the successor to the Dalai Lama, rejecting the US' assertion that the next-in-line to Tibet’s exiled leader will be selected by the Tibetan people themselves and not by Beijing.

Next CJI Justice S A Bobde, the SC judge who heard several key cases, now in Ayodhya bench New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, has heard several key cases and is currently part of a 5-judge Constitution bench which will soon deliver its judgement in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

Boy's death in borewell: HC impleads civic authorities, raps media Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday made strong observations asking whether the government needs a corpse to act on implementing each and every statute, hours after the decomposed body of a two-year-old boy was pulled out from an unused borewell.

DEL59 BIZ-LDALL TELECOM-COMMITTEE Govt forms high-level panel to look at bailout package for telcos

New Delhi: The government has constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data as companies look at the government for avoiding payment of thousands of crores of rupees in overdue statutory levies.

Under-fire Shakib doubtful for India tour, BCB chief questions attitude Dhaka: Uncertainty loomed over Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the upcoming tour of India after the country's Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan questioned his attitude amid reports that he is set to be banned for not reporting a corrupt approach two years ago.

