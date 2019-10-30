1 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 30 lakh into the country, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. On a detailed personal and baggage search, four pieces of gold weighing 805 grams and having a market value of Rs 30.82 lakh were seized, the statement issued by the customs department said.

The passenger has been arrested and the gold was seized, it added.

