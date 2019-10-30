1 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold
A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 30 lakh into the country, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. On a detailed personal and baggage search, four pieces of gold weighing 805 grams and having a market value of Rs 30.82 lakh were seized, the statement issued by the customs department said.
The passenger has been arrested and the gold was seized, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
