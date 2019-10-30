International Development News
Haryana CM Khattar calls on PM

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Manohar Lal Khattar, who wasworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term three days ago, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. Khattar, who is in the national capital since Tuesday, has already called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Khattar and Haryana sDeputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held the first meeting of the state cabinet at Haryana Bhawan here on Tuesday and decided that the special session of the state assembly, where newly-elected members will take oath, will be held from November 4. The chief minister had said the cabinet would be expanded after the special session.

The prime minister's official website posted pictures of the two leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

