MP: Four women killed, 22 others injured in tractor mishap

Four women were killed and 22 others were injured when a tractor-trolley hit a tree and overturned near Samthar village in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said. The victims were returning to Lidhora village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district after visiting Ratangarh Devi temple in Datia, Bhander sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Rajiv Chaturvedi said.

The driver lost control of the tractor and hit a tree, following which the trolley attached to it overturned, trapping the passengers under it, the official said. Four women, identified as Suman, Imarti, Kranti and Rajkumari, aged between 45 to 50 years, were killed on the spot, he added.

The injured persons were referred to Jhansi Hospital, after preliminary treatment at a primary health centre in Bhander, Chaturvedi said, adding that further probe is on in the case..

