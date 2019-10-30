Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to send all-party delegation to Kashmir

Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to send an all-party delegation to the valley to assess the situation there. His letter to the Prime Minister comes in the wake of the killing of five migrant labourers by terrorists on Tuesday. All the deceased belonged to Chowdhury's home district, Murshidabad.

"This is in connection with the unfortunate incident that took place yesterday in the Valley where 5 innocent countrymen were ambushed by terrorists. All the deceased persons are from Bengal and from my home District Murshidabad. I have already written to the Home Minister in detail and suggested certain measures that can be taken in this connection, a copy of the said letter is annexed hereto for your ready reference," said Chowdhury in his letter to PM Modi. "I would urge before you sir to consider my suggestion and send an all-party delegation to the valley to assess the situation there," it read.

He also urged Prime Minister to extend financial support to victim families from the PM relief fund. On Tuesday, five labourers from Murshidabad were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. (ANI)

