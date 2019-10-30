Body of missing 12-year-old boy found on Versova beach

The body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing from suburban Jogehswari late on Tuesday, was found on Versova beach, the police said on Wednesday. Aryan Shailandra Gupta, a class six student, went missing from his home at Millat Nagar in Jogeshwari on Tuesday evening, an official from the Versova police said.

Gupta's family approached Oshiwara police immediately, the official said, adding that the boy's body was found on Versova beach in the early hours of Wednesday. "It seems to be a case of drowning, and we have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR), senior inspector from Versova police Raghvendra Thakur said, adding that the body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem.

However, the deceased's distraught family members alleged that they found injury marks on his body and are seeking answers as to how he reached Versova beach..

