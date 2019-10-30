We should come together to address problem of air pollution in Delhi: Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to come together to address the problem of air pollution in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Chhetri said: "When we come to Delhi, we feel irritation in our eyes. Some of the foreign players even wear masks. Many people do not stay in Delhi for Diwali. Instead, they venture out. All of us should come together and think about the rectification of this situation."

Earlier today, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi docked at 392 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), causing breathing problems to many people. (ANI)

