Two 'Army men' dupes CISF jawan of Rs 57,000 in online fraud

Two men allegedly posed as Army personnel to dupe a CISF jawan of Rs 57,000 under the pretext of selling him a two-wheeler on an online platform, police said on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Nagpur resident Nepal Kishor Gabhne, came into contact with the duo through the portal, OLX, who had offered to sale a Honda Activa claiming they were being transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a bid to gain Gabhne's confidence, the accused duo sent him identity cards of two Army personnel posted in Deolali in Nashik, an official said. "Gabhne then transferred Rs 57,000 into the bank account number provided by the accused on April 11, 2019. He realised that he was cheated when the duo stopped responding to his phone calls," he said.

A case was lodged with Hudkeshwar police station by the victim. "While investigating, the police found that the accused had misused the identity cards of two Army men posted in the city (Nashik)," said police sub-inspector Shubhangi Mohare.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act. Police are yet to arrest the accused whose identity is being ascertained..

