International Development News
Development News Edition

No witness confronted with Chidambaram since his arrest in August, says son Karti

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that no witness has been confronted with his father P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case since former Union Finance Minister's arrest in August.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:36 IST
No witness confronted with Chidambaram since his arrest in August, says son Karti
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that no witness has been confronted with his father P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case since former Union Finance Minister's arrest in August. Taking to Twitter, Karti said that the "whole cycle of CBI, ED and judicial custody" of the former Union Minister was "farcical made for media drama".

"This whole cycle of CBI, ED and judicial custody of my father P Chidambaram is a farcical made for media drama. After 70 days, what do we have? No confrontation with any "witness" or undeclared global accounts/properties. A "chargesheet" for 9.96 lakh received by Che by a company," Karti, an MP from Shivamogga, tweeted. Earlier today, a special court here sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13 in connection with the case being probed by the ED.

Considering his medical condition, the court also allowed Chidambaram to have home-cooked food, his spectacle, prescribed medicines and the use of western toilet during the judicial custody. Chidambaram was produced before the court on the completion of his ED custody in the case.

The court had, on October 24, extended the ED custody of Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the case. The ED, which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader, had arrested him on October 16.

The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as Union Finance Minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)

Also Read: Central agencies want to keep my father in custody for long period: Karti Chidambaram

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up

Talks between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA over a potential tie-up that could create a 50 billion car giant gathered pace on Wednesday, with one source saying a deal could be announced as early as Thursday. The two groups said in sep...

U.N. climate chief says exploring options for hosting climate talks after Chile withdraws

The United Nations climate chief said the secretariat is exploring a range of options for hosting this years round of climate talks in December after Chile withdrew from hosting. The talks called COP25 were scheduled to be held in Santiago,...

PhonePe FY19 losses surge to Rs 1,904.7 cr

Flipkart-owned PhonePe has seen its losses amount to Rs 1,904.72 crore in 2018-19 from the previous fiscal, as it continues to battle against rivals like Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay. The companys losses stood at Rs 791.03 crore for the...

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat on mixed earnings; all eyes on Fed

U.S. stock indexes treaded water on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed corporate reports in the thick of earnings season while bracing for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.Shares of General Electric Co jumped 11....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019