International Development News
Development News Edition

Animals from 17 countries brought to Guj, to be kept in zoo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:09 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A number of animals and birds have been brought to Gujarat from 17 countries and will be kept at the world-class zoo being developed near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, an official said on Wednesday. According to the official, 27 lakh tourists from India as well as abroad have visited the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, ever since it was inaugurated a year ago.

"The world-class zoo, which is being developed, is part of the plan to make the region near the Statue of Unity a major tourist attraction. Lions, tigers, leopards, 12 types of deer and antelopes, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, bison, and other exotic animals have arrived at the safari park from 17 countries. They have been kept in the safari park," Rajiv Gupta, MD of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNL), said. The safari park is part of the zoo that is being developed on 1,300 acres of land, he said.

"So far, 27 lakh tourists from India and abroad have visited the statue in the last one year. Around 50 lakh tourists are expected to visit the world's tallest statue in the next one year," he added. Setting up the Sardar Patel Zoological Park near the statue is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish to develop this region as a major tourism hub, Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Give Feedback
