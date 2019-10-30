Bengal MLA booked in Bihar for alleged trespass, assault and

An MLA from the adjoining state of West Bengal and his associates have been booked here for allegedly trespassing a property owned by a local resident and threatening him that he should either part with the land or give away Rs 10 lakh. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Subhash Palli Chowk area of the town.

In a complaint with the police, landowner Tapan Das said Forward Bloc MLA Ali Imran Ramz barged into a shop owned by him after pulling down the boundary wall. The 69-year-old man, however, was not present at the spot at that time.

SHO Sadar police station Rajesh Tiwari said Das also alleged that Ramz and his associates beat up an employee of the shop, vandalized it and left after asking him to tell his employer that he should transfer a piece of vacant land adjacent to the shop in the MLA's name or pay up a sum of Rs 10 lakh. "Upon the complaint of Das, we have lodged an FIR against Ramz, his associates Raja alias Shivan and Javed Pradhan besides 500 unnamed persons. IPC sections relating to rioting, criminal intimidation, extortion and voluntarily causing hurt have been invoked," the SHO said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Shahnawad Ahmed Niyazi said, "Prohibitory orders have been clamped on the locality to prevent unlawful assembly and recurrence of an incident of similar nature. A detailed report of the incident, appended with records of the land, has been submitted to the District Magistrate for further instructions". Ramz, who represents Chakulia assembly segment in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district bordering Kishanganj, could not be contacted for comments.

