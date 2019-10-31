International Development News
Hyderabad: 607 MT ammonium nitrate seized, one held

Hyderabad police on Tuesday raided a storage facility and recovered huge amount of illegal 'Ammonium Nitrate' kept in two rooms.

Hyderabad: 607 MT ammonium nitrate seized, one held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad police on Tuesday raided a storage facility and recovered huge amount of illegal 'Ammonium Nitrate' kept in two rooms. The owner of the facility, who had a license for the storage capacity of 400 Metric ton, was apprehended for keeping the material well over the permissible limit and without any safety precaution.

According to Mahesh Bhagwat, CP, Rachakonda, "On reliable information Bhongir Rural Police raided the 'Vishanth agencies Godown' and found two rooms with RCC roof and found 50 KGs and 25 KGs Ammonium nitrate bags without any fire safety. We also apprehended Godown owner Akinapally Shiva Teja and recorded his confessional statement." The accused's family has been in the business of supplying Ammonium Nitrate for 20 years and built a two rooms RCC building at the outskirts of Gouse Nagar based and has a license from Chief contractor of explosives, Nagpur, Maharashtra, the officials said.

They further added that the permitted storage capacity was 400 metric tons but he had stored 600 metric tons illegally and without any safety precautions. After the accused confession Bhongir Rural police seized 25 KGs- 6,755 bags, 50 KGs - 8,784 bags of Ammonium Nitrate total 607.5 Metric tons and remanded the accused into judicial custody, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

