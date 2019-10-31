Two persons injured in firework explosions in city

Two persons were injured in separate incidents of firework explosions in the city's Kalighat area, police said on Thursday. A 16-year-old boy from Kalighat area lost four of his fingers while an elderly man received head injuries in flower pot explosion on Tuesday night, the police said.

Babusona Nayek (16), of Kalighat, lost four fingers while trying to light a banned flying flowerpot during 'Bhai Phota' celebrations with his family and friends, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said. The teenager was rushed to the SSKM hospital where necessary medications were provided to him.

On the same night, Ekbalpore resident Bhabotosh Roychowdhury (58) received injuries on his head from the explosion of fireworks by locals on Sadananda Road when he was passing the area, police said. "The man was treated at SSKM Hospital and his condition is stable. The Kalighat police are investigating both the cases," the police officer said.

On Sunday during Diwali celebrations, two persons including a five-year-old boy were killed in firework explosions in separate incidents in the city..

