Flood alert sounded in Nilgiris, water released from dam

A flood alert has been sounded here, following the release of water from the Avalanche Dam and the people living in the low-lying areas hav been asked to move to safer places. Due to incessant rains for the last few days in Nilgiris district, Avalanche Dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. For safety, 500 cusecs of water was being released since morning.

In view of this, the district Collector Innocent Divya advised the people living on the banks coming under revenue villages of Mulhigoor, Bikketti and Balacola to move to safer places. With the rainy conditions and forecast of heavy rains, the administration declared Thursday as a holiday for educational institutions in four taluks, including Kunda.

Till 7.30 AM on Thursday, the district received 822.7 mm of rains from Tuesday morning, with Kodanadu receiving 142 mm, followed by Coonoor 97 mm, Kotagiri and Kundah 81 mm each, Avalanche 65 m, averaging 51.3 mm rains. Meanwhile, four incidents of landslip were reported near Barliar on Mettupalayam- Udhagaandalam Road in the early hours and traffic was disrupted, which was diverted via Kotagiri for nearly six hours, official sources said.

