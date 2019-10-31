International Development News
Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary, Priyanka posts emotional message

Congress leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Thursday, with Priyanka Gandhi posting an emotional message on Twitter.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-10-2019 15:21 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Thursday, with Priyanka Gandhi posting an emotional message on Twitter. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to her at Indira Gandhi Memorial here, while several other leaders took to social media to remember the leader.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to remember her grandmother. "My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom," he said. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the post said Indira, her grandmother, used to make her and brother Rahul Gandhi recite a sloka.

"Asto maa sadgamay, tamso maa jyotirgamaya. Mrityormaa amritam gamay" was the sloka she posted on Twitter, along with the message: "This is the first sloka which our grandmother taught me and my brother. She often recited the first line of this sloka and we used to complete it. The last line of sloka is still reverberating in my heart," it said. "Humble tribute to Indira ji on her martyrdom day! The country will always remember that she united Sikkim with India and broke Pakistan. Indira Gandhi, who divided Pakistan into two and united the country, shall remain immortal!!" Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

