International Development News
Development News Edition

NCP moves MSHRC, seeks probe into Wadala custodial death case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:39 IST
NCP moves MSHRC, seeks probe into Wadala custodial death case

The NCP on Thursday approached the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), seeking a probe into the recent "suspicious" custodial death of a 26- year-old man here. An NCP delegation, led by the party's city unit president and its chief spokesperson Nawab Malik met MSHRC acting chairperson M A Sayeed and demanded that stern action be taken against the policemen concerned.

Malik was accompanied by other spokespersons of the party, including Sanjay Tatkare and Clyde Crasto. Vijay Singh, a resident of Sion area who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case last Sunday.

Five policemen, including two junior officers, were on Tuesday suspended in connection with the death. "A detailed probe must be carried out into the matter.

Stern action must be taken against those policemen who are responsible for Singh's custodial death," Malik told the commission, according to a statement. The former Maharashtra minister alleged that there was also delay in providing medical treatment to Singh after he was beaten by the police while in custody.

"Dereliction of duty (on the part of police) led to Singh's death. Hence, action must be taken against the policemen concerned and the goonda (anti-social) elements," he said. Speaking to reporters after meeting Sayeed, Malik said Singh's death was "suspicious" and added the party has made a complaint in this connection before the Commission.

"The panel also took suo moto cognizance of the incident. Our complaint will be merged in the commission's complaint. Our lawyer will be present on November 14 when the matter is scheduled to be heard," Malik said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to Chhath Puja committees here to ensure cracker and plastic-free festival at all 1,108 ghats set up by the city administration. Government officials and civil defence volunteers deployed near gha...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...

Cong will win local body polls: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Thursday that the party would form boards in the local bodies that are going to polls next month. Buoyed by the Congress victory in one of the two as...

PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveil merger of equals

Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveiled Thursday their plan for a 50-50 merger that aims to create the worlds fourth-largest car manufacturer but quickly came under pressure to preserve jobs. With automakers needing to cut costs as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019