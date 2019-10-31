UP: Police team attacked in Kushinagar

A police team was attacked by some people in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh following the arrest of two brothers, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Salemgarh Bazar in Taryasujan area of the district, the officer said, adding that 11 people were detained.

Arun Patel (30) and Vijay Patel (26), wanted in a case of loot, were arrested from their house, Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Vinod Kumar Mishra said. "As the police team was taking them away, some miscreants created ruckus and misbehaved with the police. They also damaged police vehicles," Mishra said.

"So far, 11 persons have been detained and we are trying to identify the other miscreants with the help of video footage," he added. According to the villagers, around six policemen dressed in civil clothes came in an SUV to arrest the duo.

As they were leaving the spot, some people pelted stones at the team, blocked the road and even torched a police motorcycle after which tension prevailed in the area.

