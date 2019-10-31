International Development News
Delhi chief secretary directs agencies to impose heavy penalties on 'polluters'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:22 IST
In view of the spike in air pollution in Delhi, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Thursday directed all agencies concerned to impose heavy penalties on "polluters", be it private or government departments, and intensify their criminal prosecution, a statement said. Dev, who held a review meeting with senior officials here, also directed agencies to strictly comply with directions of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on the ban on night-time construction and industries which have not moved to piped natural gas.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "severe" category on Thursday, with the smoky haze lingering over the national capital for the third consecutive day becoming a serious health concern for the residents. According to the statement, the chief secretary has directed that heavy penalties should be imposed on polluters, be it private or government agencies.

"The CS has directed that all hotshots be covered by multi-agency teams and measures to control dust, C&D waste, generators, burning of waste etc be strictly enforced," it stated. Criminal prosecution of violators should be intensified and 24-hour checking teams should continue surveilling, the statement quoted Dev as saying to officials concerned.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said he will introduce a private member's bill for giving "more teeth" to apex anti-pollution body CPCB in the upcoming session of Parliament. Speaking on the sidelines of an event here, Gogoi said he intends to present a private member's bill with a new Clean Air (Amendment) Act where health impacts of air pollution are given top priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

