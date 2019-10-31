International Development News
Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL11 WB-BODIES-2ND LD HOME Kulgam attack: Five Bengal labourers laid to rest Bahal Nagar (WB): The mortal remains of five labourers, killed in a terror attack in Kashmir, were on Thursday laid to rest at their hometown here in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, as people from far-flung areas turned up in large numbers to bid them adieu.

CAL12 WB-2ND LD DASGUPTA-DEATH Doyen of India's trade union movement, Gurudas Dasgupta dies Kolkata: Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta, one of the doyens of the country's trade union movement and a former MP, died here on Thursday following prolonged illness. CAL10 BH-PATEL-PRASAD Wonder which powers delayed Bharat Ratna for Patel: Prasad Patna: Contending that Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's contributions have been undervalued for long, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday questioned the "delay" in conferring Bharat Ratna on the first home minister.

CAL13 DEF-INDO-JAPAN-EXERCISE Indian, Japanese armies hold joint exercise in Mizoram Kolkata: The Indian and Japanese armies held a 13-day joint exercise in Mizoram to train and equip the contingents in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in mountain terrain, a Defence official said on Thursday. CAL14 MN-PROTEST-NAGA Normal life hit by stir to keep Manipur's territories out of Naga peace talks Imphal: Normal life was paralysed in many parts of Manipur on Thursday due to "cease-work" stir called in support of the demand that the state's territorial integrity and administrative set up should not be affected by the Naga peace talks.

CAL15 WB-LABOURER-TRAUMA Lost friends, will never return to J&K: Man who escaped attack Kolkata: Bashirul Sarkar, the only labourer fortunate to have escaped Tuesday's terrorist attack in Kashmir, said he would never return to the Valley, no matter what the financial circumstances. CES21 AS-GIFF Guwahati international film fest begins, to screen 100 movies from 65 nations Guwahati: The 3rd Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) began here on Thursday with a platter of 100 movies from 65 countries that is likely to attract over 5,000 domestic and foreign delegates during the next one week.

LGC1 OD-COURT-LIFE TERM 6 get life term for killing people on suspicion of practising witchcraft Keonjhar: A court here on Thursday sentenced six men to life imprisonment for killing six members of a family four years ago on the suspicion of practising witchcraft..

