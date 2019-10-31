International Development News
Kartarpur Corridor meant for pilgrimage, don't make it source of income: Sukhbir to Pak PM

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Describing the USD 20 fee for Kartarpur Corridor visit as "too high", SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday requested Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan not to make the corridor a source of income for his country as it is meant for pilgrimage. Badal said it should be seen as a "goodwill gesture" between the two countries.

"I appeal to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan please do not try to make Kartarpur Corridor a source of income, it is meant for pilgrimage and should be seen from that perspective. Don't look for business in this pilgrimage...it should be a goodwill gesture," Sukhbir said after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sukhbir Badal, who was accompanied by his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and other SAD leaders, said the delegation discussed various issues related to Kartarpur Corridor, which will be inaugurated on November 9.

He said about 550 will be part of the first delegation who will visit Kartarpur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see them off. The names for the first delegation will be finalised after the clearance of the intelligence agencies, he said.

Sharing the details of the programmes scheduled, he said Modi will visit Sultanpur Lodhi after paying tributes there. Thereafter, he will participate in an event at the Border Security Force complex in Dera Baba Nanak, and then see off the first delegation. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province is 4.5 km from the Indian border near Dera Baba Nanak. After construction of the corridor, the shrine will be accessible to Indian pilgrims throughout the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

