Hyderabad: Kin trying to bury baby alive, cry foul after being held

Two men, who were earlier taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to bury a baby alive, have claimed that they did not know that the infant was alive, police said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 11:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two men, who were earlier taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to bury a baby alive, have claimed that they did not know that the infant was alive, police said on Friday. According to Circle Inspector West Marredpally Police Station Mattaiah, the suspects, later found out to be uncle and grandfather of the baby thought that the infant had died hence they were searching for an open place to bury the body.

"The baby was suffering from a genetical disorder and the doctors at Niloufer hospital said a surgery was required. As per the version of the two persons, they were taking the baby back to Karimnagar when they noticed no movement in the baby's body. They thought that the baby had died so they were searching for an open place to bury her," he said. The police officials found the baby at the Jubilee bus stand on Thursday after an auto driver reported the incident.

"An auto driver at the Jubilee bus stand ground noticed two persons with a bag in hand. They were digging a pit in the ground. Looking at the scene the auto driver immediately reported about the incident to police," Marredpally Police had said. "After it came to our notice, we immediately went to the location and it was found that the bag they were carrying had a baby," it added.

Mattaiah said when the police reached the spot they noticed that the baby showed signs of life. "As of now, no case has been registered and we are investigating whether the two persons were trying to bury the baby intentionally or really they didn't know that the baby was alive. After the investigation, if the two persons found guilty then a case will be registered against them," he said.

(ANI)

