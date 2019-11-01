International Development News
Development News Edition

K'taka govt to organise mass marriage ceremonies, love marriages not allowed

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka is planning to organise free mass marriage ceremony twice a year but those wanting a love marriage will not be able to reap benefits of the scheme .

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:44 IST
K'taka govt to organise mass marriage ceremonies, love marriages not allowed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka is planning to organise free mass marriage ceremony twice a year but those wanting a love marriage will not be able to reap benefits of the scheme . As per the state government guidelines, both parents of the couple should attend the ceremony if the duo wants to avail benefits of this offer but those who want to marry without their parent's permission do not stand a chance here.

This mass marriage event will be organised on April 26 and May 24 next year. The state government has also informed that this mass marriage event would be organised by temples which fall under Muzrai department. The main agenda is to support the financially weaker section.

Not only that, the state authorities will provide a mangalsutra which is worth 40,000 rupees and 5,000 rupees to the groom. They will also give Rs 10,000 to the bride after marriage. The plan is to conduct about 1,000 marriages in 90-100 temples.

The couples wanting to tie the knot are expected to register themselves 30 days before the scheduled date in the temple. Following which a list will be prepared. Not only that, this offer is also valid for people getting married for the second time. The government has ensured that they will provide extra care and will also make efforts to find their matches in accordance with their age. (ANI)

Also Read: Considering proposal to drop everything about Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

4 Burundian journalists held for undermining state security

Nairobi, Nov 1 AFP Four journalists and their driver are still being held in Burundi after being arrested for undermining national security while covering a rebel attack from neighbouring DR Congo, the attorney general said. The Burundian r...

The Bee Gees biopic in works at Paramount

Paramount Pictures has bought the life rights to the family estate of The Bee Gees -- Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb -- and is working on the biopic on the legendary band. The film will be based on the groups career, a source close to the pr...

Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains: CM

The Maharashtra government has taken a serious view of the crop loss suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains and central help will be sought to mitigate their hardship, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. Talking to report...

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi gets bail in 2013 rioting case

Aam Adami Party AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and two others were granted bail by a trial court on the surety of Rs 25,000 each on Friday in connection with a rioting case in 2013. Tiwari was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019