IT dept of AP and T'gana withdraws 969 appeals before SC other

In its drive to reduce litigation, the Income tax department of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region has withdrawn 969 appeals before Supreme Court, Andhra Pradesh High Court, High Court of Telangana and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal The cases were withdrawn as per a circular issued by the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) in August this year, a press release issued by the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax said here on Friday. The department would not contest cases with tax effect below Rs 50 lakh before ITAT, below Rs one crore before High Court and below Rs two crore before the Supreme Court,it said.

In the 2018-19 financial year also, 892 cases were withdrawn, of which 33 were cases before the Supreme Court, 441 appeals before the High Court and 418 appeals before the ITAT, it said. This action of the Department is meant to reduce litigation as a friendly measure to the taxpayers, the release said..

