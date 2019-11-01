International Development News
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for LPG plant in Hazaribagh

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited LPG gas plant in Hazaribagh, along with fellow Union Minister Arjun Munda and Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

  • Hazaribagh (Jharkhand)
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:45 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the foundation stone laying ceremony in Hazaribagh on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited LPG gas plant in Hazaribagh, along with fellow Union Minister Arjun Munda and Chief Minister Raghubar Das. "Goodness of natural gas in Jamshedpur. Clean, efficient and safe fuel in the form of #PNG and #CNG will now usher a clean fuel-led development in the steel city," tweeted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The LPG bottling plant will have a capacity of 120 TMT (Thousand Metric Ton) and it will be constructed in 26 Acre land in Barhi. The LPG plant at Barhi will meet the demand of LPG in Hazaribagh, Kodarma, Giridih, Chatra, Palamu, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj, and Pakur.

"The plant is being set up at an investment of Rs 161.5 Cr and is scheduled completion date is Sept'21," read an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

