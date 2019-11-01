International Development News
Army's Eastern Command celebrates 99th Raising Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:51 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Friday celebrated its 99th Raising Day at its headquarter at Fort William here, a Defence official said. A wreath-laying ceremony was held on the occasion, with Lt General Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C Eastern Command paying homage to the fallen braves at Vijay Smarak, the War Memorial.

Lt Gen Chauhan called upon everyone to continue working with dedication and devotion in the true traditions of the Indian Army. A display by the Army band was organized at the Fort Willam Stadium for all ranks and their families commemorating the occasion, the official said.

The Eastern Command was raised on November 1, 1920, at Nainital in present-day Uttarakhand under General Sir H Hudson and had territorial jurisdiction over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Assam. Thereafter, owing to operational commitments, the Command headquarters was shifted to Barrackpore, Ranchi, and Lucknow before being permanently established at Fort William in the "immediate wake of the Sino-Indian conflict" in 1962, a Defence communique said.

The Eastern Command, which has actively participated in all major wars fought by the country, covers the largest geographical area spread over eight states overseeing 8,350 kilometers of land borders of the country, it said. The Command is responsible for guarding the borders with five countries - China, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

The Command's crowning glory was the 1971 war with Pakistan, that led to the creation of Bangladesh, it said. Apart from safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation, the Command has also led a "highly successful counter-insurgency operation" in the North East, the statement said.

The Eastern Command has also been at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, aiding thousands of affected people in this part of the country, the communique added.

