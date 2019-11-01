International Development News
Development News Edition

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:52 IST
Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and the cash missing.

Police said the staff had not kept the cash in the locker but in a table drawer in the premises of the bank located in the high-security complex of the public sector major. They suspect the role of some insiders who knew about the location of the cash.

A case had been registered and investigations were on, they said adding fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. CCTV footage was also being reviewed. The incident comes close on the heels of a major hiest at a jewellery showroom here. Police have arrested the accused in the case and recovered major part of the stolen ornaments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Four arrested after shootout in East Delhi

Four people, involved in several cases of burglaries, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in East Delhis Pandav Nagar area, police said. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Saifuddin, Wasim Akram, Mumtaz, and Anwar, they s...

Soccer-Pelle penalty gives Shandong Chinese Cup final first-leg lead

Shandong Lunengs Italian forward Graziano Pelles converted a first-half penalty to secure a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese FA Cup final on Friday. The former Southampton striker slotted the ball past Li Shuai f...

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of J-K LG Murmu

Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expe...

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association GCA and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019