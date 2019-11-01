Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and the cash missing.

Police said the staff had not kept the cash in the locker but in a table drawer in the premises of the bank located in the high-security complex of the public sector major. They suspect the role of some insiders who knew about the location of the cash.

A case had been registered and investigations were on, they said adding fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service. CCTV footage was also being reviewed. The incident comes close on the heels of a major hiest at a jewellery showroom here. Police have arrested the accused in the case and recovered major part of the stolen ornaments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)