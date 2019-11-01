International Development News
Cyclone Maha to intensify: IMD

The India Meteorological Department in Gujarat has predicted on Friday that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.

Jayant Sarkar, Director of Gujarat IMD, speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department in Gujarat has predicted on Friday that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours. Speaking to ANI, Jayant Sarkar, Director of IMD, Gujarat, said: "The movement of the cyclone MAHA over the east-central Arabian Sea is northwestwards, and it is later likely to recurve northeastwards towards Gujarat and intensify into a very severe cyclone."

Sarkar also stated that southern parts of Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 6 and 7, with the possibility of a thunderstorm on November 2. Earlier today, IMD predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall will occur in the districts of Pune, Raigad and Nashik during the next 4 hours.

The sea condition is high to very high over east-central Arabian Sea and will likely become Phenomenal from the evening and rough to very rough over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture along in the areas near Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra Coasts and the east-central Arabian Sea. (ANI)

