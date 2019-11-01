Ensure timely completion of R-Block to Digha road: Nitish to

International Development News
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of the 6.3-km long R-Block to Digha road in the city. The chief minister took stock of the progress of the work, which is expected to be completed by August next year, an official release said.

Road Construction Department Principal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Bihar State Road Development Corporation Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal explained to the chief minister the progress of the project, it said. The officials informed the chief minister that the trees that were uprooted during the construction, have been translocated along the road, the release said.

It said an elevated stretch is being built along Hartali Mor on Bailey Road, Shivpuri and Rajiv Nagar and stormwater drainage and utility ducts are being built on both sides of it. The Bihar Cabinet had on December 18 last year approved construction of the 6.3 km-long six-lane project on land handed over to the state government by the Railways.

In response to Bihar government's request to the Centre, the Railway Ministry had in August 2018 handed over 71.25 acres of land, through which a defunct railway track passed, to the state government on the payment of Rs 221.72 crore, the release said. The road would provide better connectivity between Digha in the city's northwestern end with R-Block which is near the state Assembly..

