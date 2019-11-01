International Development News
Delhi's Signature Bridge to remain closed till Odd-Even scheme continues

The Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, will remain closed during the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme in the national capital from November 5 to 14.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:56 IST
The Signature Bridge . Image Credit: ANI

The Signature Bridge, which connects Wazirabad to East Delhi, will remain closed during the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme in the national capital from November 5 to 14. Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told ANI that his department has suggested to shut down the Signature Bridge till Odd-Even continues in Delhi.

A letter received by the Traffic Police from the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Department, said: "Traffic Police needs 12 hours for 15-20 days for completely removing the crane and ladder, which was used for the observatory decks on top of pylons from the site and hence the traffic on the bridge can not be allowed during this period."The request was given in June and now the Traffic Police has given the proposed date for closing of the signature bridge. AAP government's Odd-Even scheme, which was first implemented in 2015, entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

