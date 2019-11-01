After PM's praise,TN announces 'stupa' to hail Sangam age poet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a commemorative pillar in honour of Sangam age poet Kanyian Poonkundranar whose "Yaadhum Oore" verses were quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address at the United Nations General Assembly. The stupa to honour Poonkundranar will come up at Mahipalanpatti in Sivaganga district, and five other Sangam age poets will be similarly honoured, Palaniswami said addressing the state's maiden "Tamil Nadu Day" celebrations.

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday marked the re-organisation of the state on linguistic basis in 1956 by holding the Tamil Nadu Day event. Known as "Madras State", then it was rechristened Tamil Nadu in 1969 after DMK wrested power from Congress in 1967.

Palaniswami, outlining the rich literary heritage of Tamil and its ancient history, said Tamil Nadu day was being celebrated today to honour a slew of leaders, including M P Sivagnananam, who tirelessly worked for delineating the boundaries of Tamil Nadu. On the about 2,000-year-old Sangam age work of "Purananooru" which features Poonkundranar's "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" verses, he said it echoed in the United Nations General Assembly, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to it.

The Chief Minister said these verses have now become a talking point across the world and it was a matter of pride for the Tamil people. The Prime Minister had in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September quoted Poonkundranar's "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir." Pointing to these verses which meant 'We belong to all places, and to everyone and all people are our kin," the Prime Minister had said this sense of belonging beyond borders, is unique to India.

Palaniswami, also pointed to the Chinese President Xi Jinping lauding the rich hospitality of Tamil Nadu when he was here recently for the second informal summit with Modi at the ancient seaside town of Mamallapuram. The Chief Minister announced a worldclass museum in Sivaganga district's Konthagai village at an estimated cost of Rs 12.21 crore to showcase the ancient artefacts unearthed during the recent excavations at Keezhadi..

