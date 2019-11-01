Punjab: Dengue cases cross 300 mark in Ludhiana
The number of people suffering from dengue has crossed 300 mark, with 298 cases reported positive so far here and four people losing their life due to the mosquito-borne illness, said civil surgeon Ludhiana, Rajesh Bagga.
"Till now 298 patients have been tested positive with dengue and four have died due to the disease. We have made arrangements in Civil Hospital and at other hospitals here. We have made dengue wards," Bagga said. (ANI)
