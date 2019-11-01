Public health emergency in Delhi a crisis we must all solve together: Priyanka
Asserting that the health of children should be above politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said public health emergency in Delhi and in so many other cities of the country is a crisis that must be solved together. Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Friday as the pollution level touched the 'severe plus' category, prompting authorities to shut schools till November 5, ban all construction activities and declare a "public health emergency".
"The environment is the only true legacy we will leave for future generations, and the health of all our children should be above politics," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. "The public health emergency in Delhi and so many other cities of India is a crisis that we must all find a way to solve," the Congress general secretary said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
