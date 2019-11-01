Post office employee looted of Rs 2.71 lakh, money recovered

A post office employee has looted of Rs 2.71 lakh by unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Friday evening, with police recovering the bag containing the money within an hour, officials said. The incident took place around 7.30 pm in Delta 1 area under the Surajpur police station limits and the police were soon alerted, a senior officer said.

"When the police were alerted, searches were launched immediately and the information relayed to nearby police posts and police stations and patrolling teams, including two-wheelers, put on the job," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "Meanwhile, the complainant was also questioned about the loot but he could not yield a proper response. There were some loopholes in his story as well but the search was continued and in between a two-wheeler patrol party reported that the mentioned bag has been found around 1.5 km from the incident spot," Singh said.

He said the entire cash amount and other items belonging to the post office were found intact in the bag, which appears to have been thrown away by those who had taken it in view of police searches and the risk of getting arrested. However, the officer said the post office employee was being questioned further to ascertain the facts of the reported loot which were still not adding up and appeared hazy.

