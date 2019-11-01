International Development News
Development News Edition

Post office employee looted of Rs 2.71 lakh, money recovered

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:21 IST
Post office employee looted of Rs 2.71 lakh, money recovered
Image Credit: Pixabay

A post office employee has looted of Rs 2.71 lakh by unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Friday evening, with police recovering the bag containing the money within an hour, officials said. The incident took place around 7.30 pm in Delta 1 area under the Surajpur police station limits and the police were soon alerted, a senior officer said.

"When the police were alerted, searches were launched immediately and the information relayed to nearby police posts and police stations and patrolling teams, including two-wheelers, put on the job," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "Meanwhile, the complainant was also questioned about the loot but he could not yield a proper response. There were some loopholes in his story as well but the search was continued and in between a two-wheeler patrol party reported that the mentioned bag has been found around 1.5 km from the incident spot," Singh said.

He said the entire cash amount and other items belonging to the post office were found intact in the bag, which appears to have been thrown away by those who had taken it in view of police searches and the risk of getting arrested. However, the officer said the post office employee was being questioned further to ascertain the facts of the reported loot which were still not adding up and appeared hazy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Jobs data, trade progress boost S&P, Nasdaq to records

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the SP hit an intraday record for the fourth time this week after an upbeat U.S. jobs report and data on Chinese manufacturing lessened concerns about slowing global growth.Job growth slowed less than foreca...

IndiGo to have one LPT3 modified engine on an aircraft

IndiGo Air on Friday said that it is confident to meet the latest directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA to have at least one LPT3 modified engine on aircraft having an unmodified engine with more than 2900 hours of fly...

Uber facing ban in Geneva: authorities

The Swiss canton of Geneva said Friday it had classified ride-hailing giant Uber as an employer, ordering a halt to its activities unless it pays the social charges for its drivers. The head of security, employment, and health in the canton...

Report: Mets manager search down to Beltran, Perez

The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a manager down to Carlos Beltran or Eduardo Perez, according to a mlb.com report Friday. A separate MLB Network report earlier Friday said that Twins bench coach Derek Shelton had been a cand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019