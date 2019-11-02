Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.

As the president of Hyderabad-Karnataka Horata Samithi, Patil fought for Special Status to the most backward region and also for getting Special Status under 370(J) to the region. He was elected MLA from Chincholi constituency two times and MLC from Gulbarga constituency. (ANI)

