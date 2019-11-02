Merkel visits Delhi metro station, fitted with Germany-funded solar panel

German Chancellor Anjela Merkel visited on Saturday the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station, which is fitted with solar panels funded by the KfW, a state-owned development bank of her country. Merkel visited the terrace of the metro station where she was briefed by officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) about the solar project.

The Frankfurt-based bank has also offered soft loans for other projects in India, including the Clean Ganga Mission. The visit to the metro station, the first-solar fitted one in the mammoth Delhi Metro network, was the last leg of Merkel's trip to India, who arrived here on Thursday night.

The chancellor spent nearly 30 minutes at the station and also interacted with an e-auto driver. Rajkumar, the driver of the e-auto, said the German chancellor asked him about the vehicle and his work during their three-minute conversation.

A former supervisor at a garments company, Rajkumar, who identifies himself by the first name, said he was happy to have interacted with Merkel. The e-auto is being rented by a private company to auto drivers and Rajkumar pays Rs 400 daily as its plying charges.

"I am so elated that I could shake a hand and talk to her," he said about his interaction with Merkel.

