8 fishermen from TN held by Lannkan navy

Eight fishermen fromTamil Nadu were arrested on Saturday by the Sri Lankan navyfor allegedly fishing in their territorial waters

The eight, belonging to Kottaipattinam village inPudukkotai district, were fishing off Analai Island when theywere arrested, assistant director of fisheries Kumaresan said

About 2,000 fishing boats had ventured into sea fromRamananthapuram and Pudukottai districts in the morning, hesaid.

