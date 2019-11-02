WBPCB distributes LPG cylinders among hawkers to contain air

In a bid to check air pollution, West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Saturday distributed LPG cylinders and gas ovens among 105 hawkers in Salt Lake area, on the eastern fringes of the city. WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra, who was present at the distribution of the programme, said the move was aimed at phasing out coal-fired ovens (open chullahs) with environment-friendly LPG cylinders.

"This was the first such initiative in the country," he claimed. Apart from vehicles and building construction, "burning of coal and wood in open space is also causing air pollution", Rudra said at a programme in Central Park area of Salt Lake.

Of 780 hawkers in the area, who applied for the LPG connections, 105 received cylinders and ovens, Rudra said, adding that the reamining members will get the same in comming days. He said the board distributed LPG cylinders and ovens in collaboration with local police and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

WBPCB Member Secretary Rajesh Kumar said this was a pilot project to stop use of coal and wood for cooking in open and the legal action will be taken against hawkers if they continue to use solid fuels. As per the Air Quality Action Plan, approved by Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal, the components that contribute substantially to air pollution are the coal or wood fired ovens, which have high air pollution potential..

