Former AIADMK MLA Purushothaman dies after being stung by wasp

Former AIADMK MLA and the party's local unit secretary P Purushotaman died here on Saturday after he was stung by a venomous wasp, party sources said. He was 71 and is survived by his wife, a son and five daughters, they said.

Purushotaman as removing shrubs from his farm land at Radhapuram village in Tamil Nadu when he was stung by a wasp. He was rushed to a hospital at Mundiyampakkam, where he died despite treatment, the sources said.

Purushothaman was elected to the territorial Assembly in 1985 and again in 2011 from Ariyankuppam and Manaveli constituencies on an AIADMK ticket..

