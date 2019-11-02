International Development News
30 fall in river after temporary structure collapses in Bengal

  Coochbehar
  Updated: 02-11-2019 19:53 IST
Around 30 devotees fell into the Torsa river on Saturday, after a portion of a temporary bamboo structure collapsed during Chhath festivities at Phansir Ghat in Cooch Behar district, police said. No one, however, was injured in the incident that took place at 4.30 pm, they said.

"Close to 30 people fell into the river when the structure collapsed, prompting security forces and disaster management staff deployed in the area to launch a rescue operation," a senior police officer said. All the devotees have been moved to safety, he said, adding, none was injured.

The district magistrate and other officials have reached the site to take stock of the situation. On the occasion of Chhath, devotees throng river ghats and other water bodies to worship the Sun God..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

