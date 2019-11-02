CM asks CBI to probe investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund in scam-hit firm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday transferred to the CBI the ongoing probe into the investment of UP power corporation's employees' provident fund money in scam-hit DHFL, an official said here. Till the CBI takes over the matter, it should be investigated by DG EOW, the chief minister directed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
